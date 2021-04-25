USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $49.80 million and $1.31 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012727 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004515 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 63,116,409 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

