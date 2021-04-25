USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006459 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.