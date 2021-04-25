Utrust Hits Market Cap of $184.08 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Utrust has a market cap of $184.08 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.85 or 0.08067535 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

