Utrust Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $181.74 million and $14.54 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

