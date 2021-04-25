Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.79 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $207.81 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 212,583,653 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

