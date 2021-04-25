Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,584 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

