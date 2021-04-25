Validity Achieves Market Cap of $13.03 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $48,839.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00020752 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.48 or 0.01236512 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,289,453 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,644 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

