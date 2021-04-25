Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 294.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Valvoline worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

