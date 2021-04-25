VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,243 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,552,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $36.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

