Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

