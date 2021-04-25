Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $312.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.55. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $166.34 and a 1 year high of $315.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

