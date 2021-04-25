Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

