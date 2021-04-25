Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.27. 1,233,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

