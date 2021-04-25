Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.