Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,351.8% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

