Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

VEA opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.