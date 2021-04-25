Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,386.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

