Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6,435.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

