Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

