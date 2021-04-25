Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average is $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $172.15 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

