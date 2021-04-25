Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 7.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

