Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. 676,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,053. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

