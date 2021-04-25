Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

