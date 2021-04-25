Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Emerson Wealth Management LLC

Emerson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 10.1% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 148,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,431. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $195.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

