Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $196,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $195.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

