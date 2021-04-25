Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

