Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

