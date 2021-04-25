Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

