Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.