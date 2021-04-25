Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. 5,240,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

