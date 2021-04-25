Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.31. 1,995,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.