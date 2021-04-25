Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $90,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $223.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00.

