Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $223.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.