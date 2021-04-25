Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71.

