Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.