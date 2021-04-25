Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

