Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.