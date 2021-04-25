Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

