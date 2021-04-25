Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $384.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

