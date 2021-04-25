Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

