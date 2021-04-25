Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,535 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $106,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.