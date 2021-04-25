Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,004 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

