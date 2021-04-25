Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

