Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.