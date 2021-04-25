Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.21. 4,377,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

