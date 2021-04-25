Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $182,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

