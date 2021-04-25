Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 328.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.