Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

