Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.39 or 0.00053112 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $37,084.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.92 or 0.01038202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.18 or 0.99653331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.