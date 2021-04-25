Velas Price Tops $0.13 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $278.23 million and $3.63 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002326 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

